Kansas GOP to stymie ban in reversing abortion-rights ruling

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Top Kansas Republicans want to head off any push for an abortion ban in the state even as they make overturning a Kansas Supreme Court ruling that protects abortion rights a top priority.
The GOP-controlled Legislature expects to consider a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution during the annual 90-day lawmaking session that started Monday.
It’s a response to the high court’s ruling in April that the state’s Bill of Rights makes access to abortion a fundamental right. Abortion opponents are being pragmatic.
They worry that even if a ban could get through the Legislature, it would fail in the required statewide vote afterward.
