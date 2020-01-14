Kansas GOP to stymie ban in reversing abortion-rights ruling

FILE – In this Oct. 2, 2019 file photo, an abortion opponent sings to herself outside the Jackson Womens Health Organization clinic in Jackson, Miss. A federal appeals court declared Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 that Mississippi’s ban on abortion at 15 weeks is unconstitutional, dealing a blow to those seeking to overturn the landmark Supreme Court ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Top Kansas Republicans want to head off any push for an abortion ban in the state even as they make overturning a Kansas Supreme Court ruling that protects abortion rights a top priority.

The GOP-controlled Legislature expects to consider a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution during the annual 90-day lawmaking session that started Monday.

It’s a response to the high court’s ruling in April that the state’s Bill of Rights makes access to abortion a fundamental right. Abortion opponents are being pragmatic.

They worry that even if a ban could get through the Legislature, it would fail in the required statewide vote afterward.

