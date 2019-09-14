Kansas has a lot of jobs, but not enough people to fill them

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Kansas Flag Waving_1554660884612.jpg.jpg

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas officials are trumpeting the state’s growing economy while also worrying about how to find enough employees to fill new jobs, especially in high-demand careers like health care.

The state’s recent monthly economic report showed Kansas created 14,000 jobs in the last year, and unemployment is 3.3%.

The Kansas News Service reports the state’s total labor force dropped from a high of 1.521 million in 2009 to 1.479 million in July.

Kansas Labor Secretary Delía García says the state is in good shape economically, but leaders need to think ahead to attract more workers. She hopes state officials will work more closely with education and business groups to train workers. And she wants state lawmakers and other officials to support economic development programs that would attract workers to Kansas.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories