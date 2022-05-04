WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Health Foundation has donated $50,000 to the United Way of the Plains to assist with relief efforts after a tornado tore through the parts of Sedgwick and Butler Counties on Friday.

The United Way of the Plains is serving as the local hub for financial and material donations and is assisting residents who have been affected as well as local organizations helping on the front lines.

“We are devastated by the aftermath of these tornadoes and know that we must rally behind those most impacted,” Junetta Everett, vice-chair of the KHF Board of Directors, said. “With this funding, we can rest assured that those directly impacted by the tornados will be provided shelter, basic needs, and clean-up services, as well as replenishing funds of frontline organizations.”

Currently, monetary donations are the most important. To learn more about the tornado relief efforts by United Way of the Plains, click here.