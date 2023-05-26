WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas high school baseball and softball state champions have been crowned.
Here are the scores from the games around the state. Tune in to KSN News at 10 for highlights.
Softball championships
6A: Olathe West 10, Washburn Rural 0
5A: Valley Center 16, Goddard Eisenhower 8
4A: Wamego 1, McPherson 0
3A: Rossville 2, Santa Fe Trail 0
2-1A: McLouth 3, St. Mary’s 0
Softball third-place games
6A: Derby 5, Olathe Northwest 3
5A: Shawnee Heights 2, Salina south 0
4A: Eudora 9, Clearwater 5
3A: Haven 8, Southeast of Saline 3
2-1A: Ell-Saline 5, Leon Bluestem 4
Baseball championships
6A: Blue Valley West 3, Blue Valley North 2
5A: Bishop Carroll 7, De Soto 6
4A: McPherson 6, Chanute 0
3A: Wichita Collegiate 6, Columbus 4
2-1A: St. Marys Colgan 13, Marion 3
Baseball third-place games
6A: Lawrence-Free State 8, Derby 1
5A: St. Thomas Aquinas 11, Goddard Eisenhower 1
4A: Fort Scott 10, Paola 9 (8 innings)
3A: Santa Fe Trail 9, Humboldt 1
2-1A: Elkhart 3, Onaga 2