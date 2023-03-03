WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas high school basketball playoffs are here, and the sub-state round continues to roll on.

Here are the scores from games across the state. For highlights, tune in to KSN News at 10.

Scores will be updated as they are received.

6A boys scores (girls play Saturday)

Garden City

vs. Junction City

Wichita Heights

vs. Wichita Northwest

Lawrence

vs. Manhattan

Topeka-Washburn Rural

vs, Derby

5A girls scores (boys play Saturday)

Bishop Carroll 67

vs. Hays 32

Andover

vs. Salina Central

Emporia

vs. Maize South

Andover Central

vs. Hutchinson

4A boys scores (girls play Saturday)

Hugoton

vs. St. George-Rock Creek

McPherson

vs. Andale

Towanda-Circle

vs. Wellington

Pratt

vs. Clay Center

3A boys scores (girls play Saturday)

Humboldt

vs. Wichita-Trinity Academy

Wichita Collegiate

vs. Fredonia/Longton-Elk Valley

Osage City

vs. Garnett-Anderson County

Wellsville

vs. Burlington

Galena

vs. Girard

Columbus

vs. Frontenac

Colby

vs. Holcomb

Goodland

vs. Lakin

Hesston

vs. Kingman

Haven

vs. Cheney

Sabetha

vs. Seneca-Nemeha Central

Marysville

vs. Effingham-Atchison Co. Community

Kansas City-Bishop Ward

vs. Olathe-Heritage Christian

Perry-Lecompton

vs. Silver Lake

Southeast of Saline

vs. Russell

Beloit

vs. Norton Community

2A girls scores (boys play Saturday)

Wichita Independent

vs. Garden Plain

Leon-Bluestem

vs. Howard-West Elk

Smith Center

vs. Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marian

Hoxie

vs. WaKeeney-Trego Community

Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan

vs. Cherokee-Southeast

Erie

vs. Arma-Northeast

Hillsboro

vs. Salina-Sacred Heart

Bennington

vs. Cottonwood Falls-Chase County

Riverside

vs. Blue Rapids-Valley Heights

Jackson Heights

vs. Valley Falls

Eskridge-Mission Valley

vs. Lyndon

St. Mary’s

vs. Prairie Village-Kansas City Christian

Elbing-Berean Academy

vs. Moundridge

Whitewater-Remington

vs. Inman

Leoti-Wichita County

vs. Elkhart

Johnson-Stanton County

vs. Oakley

1A boys scores (girls play Saturday)

McPherson-Elyria Christian

vs. Goessel

Canton-Galva

vs. Sylvan-Lucas Unified

Montezuma-South Gray

vs. Greensburg-Kiowa County

Jetmore-Hodgeman County

vs. Spearville

Macksville

vs. Central Plains

Little River

vs. Pratt-Skyline

Burlingame

vs. Lawrence-Bishop Seabury Academy

Troy

vs. Centralia

Olpe

vs. Rosalia-Flinthills

Colony-Crest

vs. Madison/Hamilton

Wichita Classical School

vs. Oxford

Norwich

vs. Burden Central

La Crosse

vs. Ness City

Quinter

vs. Victoria

Clyde-Clifton Clyde

Downs-Lakeside

Osborne

vs. Randolph-Blue Valley

1A Div. 2 boys scores (girls play Saturday)

Axtell

vs. Linn

Hanover

vs. Wetmore

Southern Cloud

Junction City-St. Xavier

Hutchinson-Central Christian

vs. Lost Springs-Centre

Bucklin

vs. Ashland

Deerfield

vs. Moscow

Tribune-Greeley County

vs. Sharon Springs-Wallace County

Bird City-Cheylin

vs. Dighton

Coldwater-South Central

vs. Attica

Cunningham

vs. Caldwell

Stafford

vs. Wilson

Rozel-Pawnee Heights

Otis-Bison

Almena-Northern Valley

vs. Logan/Palco

Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton

vs. Kensington-Thunder Ridge

Lebo

vs. St. Paul

Waverly

vs. Hartford