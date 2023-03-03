WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas high school basketball playoffs are here, and the sub-state round continues to roll on.
Here are the scores from games across the state. For highlights, tune in to KSN News at 10.
Scores will be updated as they are received.
6A boys scores (girls play Saturday)
Garden City
vs. Junction City
Wichita Heights
vs. Wichita Northwest
Lawrence
vs. Manhattan
Topeka-Washburn Rural
vs, Derby
5A girls scores (boys play Saturday)
Bishop Carroll 67
vs. Hays 32
Andover
vs. Salina Central
Emporia
vs. Maize South
Andover Central
vs. Hutchinson
4A boys scores (girls play Saturday)
Hugoton
vs. St. George-Rock Creek
McPherson
vs. Andale
Towanda-Circle
vs. Wellington
Pratt
vs. Clay Center
3A boys scores (girls play Saturday)
Humboldt
vs. Wichita-Trinity Academy
Wichita Collegiate
vs. Fredonia/Longton-Elk Valley
Osage City
vs. Garnett-Anderson County
Wellsville
vs. Burlington
Galena
vs. Girard
Columbus
vs. Frontenac
Colby
vs. Holcomb
Goodland
vs. Lakin
Hesston
vs. Kingman
Haven
vs. Cheney
Sabetha
vs. Seneca-Nemeha Central
Marysville
vs. Effingham-Atchison Co. Community
Kansas City-Bishop Ward
vs. Olathe-Heritage Christian
Perry-Lecompton
vs. Silver Lake
Southeast of Saline
vs. Russell
Beloit
vs. Norton Community
2A girls scores (boys play Saturday)
Wichita Independent
vs. Garden Plain
Leon-Bluestem
vs. Howard-West Elk
Smith Center
vs. Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marian
Hoxie
vs. WaKeeney-Trego Community
Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan
vs. Cherokee-Southeast
Erie
vs. Arma-Northeast
Hillsboro
vs. Salina-Sacred Heart
Bennington
vs. Cottonwood Falls-Chase County
Riverside
vs. Blue Rapids-Valley Heights
Jackson Heights
vs. Valley Falls
Eskridge-Mission Valley
vs. Lyndon
St. Mary’s
vs. Prairie Village-Kansas City Christian
Elbing-Berean Academy
vs. Moundridge
Whitewater-Remington
vs. Inman
Leoti-Wichita County
vs. Elkhart
Johnson-Stanton County
vs. Oakley
1A boys scores (girls play Saturday)
McPherson-Elyria Christian
vs. Goessel
Canton-Galva
vs. Sylvan-Lucas Unified
Montezuma-South Gray
vs. Greensburg-Kiowa County
Jetmore-Hodgeman County
vs. Spearville
Macksville
vs. Central Plains
Little River
vs. Pratt-Skyline
Burlingame
vs. Lawrence-Bishop Seabury Academy
Troy
vs. Centralia
Olpe
vs. Rosalia-Flinthills
Colony-Crest
vs. Madison/Hamilton
Wichita Classical School
vs. Oxford
Norwich
vs. Burden Central
La Crosse
vs. Ness City
Quinter
vs. Victoria
Clyde-Clifton Clyde
Downs-Lakeside
Osborne
vs. Randolph-Blue Valley
1A Div. 2 boys scores (girls play Saturday)
Axtell
vs. Linn
Hanover
vs. Wetmore
Southern Cloud
Junction City-St. Xavier
Hutchinson-Central Christian
vs. Lost Springs-Centre
Bucklin
vs. Ashland
Deerfield
vs. Moscow
Tribune-Greeley County
vs. Sharon Springs-Wallace County
Bird City-Cheylin
vs. Dighton
Coldwater-South Central
vs. Attica
Cunningham
vs. Caldwell
Stafford
vs. Wilson
Rozel-Pawnee Heights
Otis-Bison
Almena-Northern Valley
vs. Logan/Palco
Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton
vs. Kensington-Thunder Ridge
Lebo
vs. St. Paul
Waverly
vs. Hartford