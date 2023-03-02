WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The sub-state rounds of the Kansas high school basketball playoffs continue to roll on. Here are the scores for girls and boys basketball games across the state.

Scores will be updated as KSN receives them.

3A Girls games scores (boys play Friday):

Eureka

vs. Fredonia/Longton-Elk Valley

Neodesha

vs. Humboldt

Santa Fe Trail

vs. Osage City

Garnett-Anderson County

vs. LaCygne-Prairie View

Cherryvale

vs. Galena

Frontenac

vs. Girard

Goodland

vs. Holcomb

Cimarron

vs. Colby

Cheney

vs. Halstead

Hesston

vs. Haven

Effingham-Atchison Co Community

vs. Riley County

Seneca-Nemaha Central

vs. Hiawatha

Silver Lake

vs. Atchison-Maur Hill-Mount Academy

Meriden-Jefferson West

vs. Rossville

Phillipsburg

vs. Norton Community

Gypsum-Southeast of Saline

vs. Hoisington

2A Boys games scores (girls play Friday):

Sedan 48

vs. Belle Plaine 52

Wichita Independent

vs. Garden Plain

Hays-Thomas More Prep

vs. Atwood-Rawlins County

Hoxie

vs. Hill City

Cherokee-Southeast

vs. Richmond-Central Heights

Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan

vs. Erie

Cottonwood Falls-Chase County

vs. Salina-Sacred Heart

Bennington

vs. Brookville-Ell Saline

Winchester-Jefferson County North

vs. Riverside

Horton

vs. Valley Falls

Lyndon 69

vs. Topeka-Cair Paravel Latin School 58

Wabaunsee

vs. St. Mary’s

Ellinwood

vs. Sterling

Moundridge

vs. Inman

Meade

vs. Sublette

Oakley

vs. Medicine Lodge

1A Girls games scores (boys play Friday)

McPherson-Elyria Christian

vs. Canton-Galva

Sylvan-Lucas Unified 54

vs. Rural Vista (Hope/White City) 47

Jetmore-Hodgeman County

vs. Greensburg-Kiowa County

Spearville

vs. Montezuma-South Gray

Little River

vs. St. John Hudson

Pretty Prairie

vs. Central Plains

Burlingame

vs. Centralia

Highland-Doniphan West

vs. Troy

Madison/Hamilton

vs. Colony-Crest

Olpe 64

vs. Rosalia-Flinthills 43

Norwich

vs. Wichita-Central Christian Academy

Oxford

vs. Wichita Classical

Quinter

vs. Ness City

St. Francis 39

vs. Oberlin-Decatur Community 35

Osborne 70

vs. Mankato-Rock Hills 58

Frankfort

vs. Clyde-Clifton Clyde

1A D2 Girls games scores (boys play Friday)

Hanover

vs. Axtell

Olathe-Kansas School for the Deaf 15

vs. Linn 69

Hutchinson-Central Christian

vs. Southern Cloud

Wakefield

vs. Burrton

Bucklin

vs. Ingalls

Moscow

vs. Ashland

Rexford-Golden Plains

vs. Dighton

Sharon Springs-Wallace County

vs. Grainfield-Wheatland/Grinnell

South Haven

vs. Argonia

Attica

vs. Coldwater-South Central

Wilson

vs. Chase

Rozel-Pawnee Heights

vs. Western Plains & Healy

Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton

vs. Tescott

Almena-Northern Valley

vs. Kensington-Thunder Ridge

Lebo

vs. Hartford

St. Paul

vs. Leroy-Southern Coffey County