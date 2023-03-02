WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The sub-state rounds of the Kansas high school basketball playoffs continue to roll on. Here are the scores for girls and boys basketball games across the state.
Scores will be updated as KSN receives them.
3A Girls games scores (boys play Friday):
Eureka
vs. Fredonia/Longton-Elk Valley
Neodesha
vs. Humboldt
Santa Fe Trail
vs. Osage City
Garnett-Anderson County
vs. LaCygne-Prairie View
Cherryvale
vs. Galena
Frontenac
vs. Girard
Goodland
vs. Holcomb
Cimarron
vs. Colby
Cheney
vs. Halstead
Hesston
vs. Haven
Effingham-Atchison Co Community
vs. Riley County
Seneca-Nemaha Central
vs. Hiawatha
Silver Lake
vs. Atchison-Maur Hill-Mount Academy
Meriden-Jefferson West
vs. Rossville
Phillipsburg
vs. Norton Community
Gypsum-Southeast of Saline
vs. Hoisington
2A Boys games scores (girls play Friday):
Sedan 48
vs. Belle Plaine 52
Wichita Independent
vs. Garden Plain
Hays-Thomas More Prep
vs. Atwood-Rawlins County
Hoxie
vs. Hill City
Cherokee-Southeast
vs. Richmond-Central Heights
Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan
vs. Erie
Cottonwood Falls-Chase County
vs. Salina-Sacred Heart
Bennington
vs. Brookville-Ell Saline
Winchester-Jefferson County North
vs. Riverside
Horton
vs. Valley Falls
Lyndon 69
vs. Topeka-Cair Paravel Latin School 58
Wabaunsee
vs. St. Mary’s
Ellinwood
vs. Sterling
Moundridge
vs. Inman
Meade
vs. Sublette
Oakley
vs. Medicine Lodge
1A Girls games scores (boys play Friday)
McPherson-Elyria Christian
vs. Canton-Galva
Sylvan-Lucas Unified 54
vs. Rural Vista (Hope/White City) 47
Jetmore-Hodgeman County
vs. Greensburg-Kiowa County
Spearville
vs. Montezuma-South Gray
Little River
vs. St. John Hudson
Pretty Prairie
vs. Central Plains
Burlingame
vs. Centralia
Highland-Doniphan West
vs. Troy
Madison/Hamilton
vs. Colony-Crest
Olpe 64
vs. Rosalia-Flinthills 43
Norwich
vs. Wichita-Central Christian Academy
Oxford
vs. Wichita Classical
Quinter
vs. Ness City
St. Francis 39
vs. Oberlin-Decatur Community 35
Osborne 70
vs. Mankato-Rock Hills 58
Frankfort
vs. Clyde-Clifton Clyde
1A D2 Girls games scores (boys play Friday)
Hanover
vs. Axtell
Olathe-Kansas School for the Deaf 15
vs. Linn 69
Hutchinson-Central Christian
vs. Southern Cloud
Wakefield
vs. Burrton
Bucklin
vs. Ingalls
Moscow
vs. Ashland
Rexford-Golden Plains
vs. Dighton
Sharon Springs-Wallace County
vs. Grainfield-Wheatland/Grinnell
South Haven
vs. Argonia
Attica
vs. Coldwater-South Central
Wilson
vs. Chase
Rozel-Pawnee Heights
vs. Western Plains & Healy
Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton
vs. Tescott
Almena-Northern Valley
vs. Kensington-Thunder Ridge
Lebo
vs. Hartford
St. Paul
vs. Leroy-Southern Coffey County