WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol got a new aircraft to help serve citizens across the state.

The new aircraft is a Cessna Caravan EX.

“It will be equipped with a video camera with infrared capabilities to perform search and surveillance operations during public safety missions,” said the KHP. “The airplane will also be capable of carrying personnel and cargo across the state to expedite emergency response to incidents.”

Courtesy: Kansas Highway Patrol

Once the airplane has all of the equipment installed, it will be primarily stationed in Hays but will respond statewide to calls for service.