Kansas Highway Patrol records 2 fatal crashes over Thanksgiving holiday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is releasing its Thanksgiving Weekend Holiday Activity Report. The reporting period for the holiday ran from 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25 through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, November 29.
The Kansas Highway Patrol worked one non-DUI related fatal crash and had one non-DUI related fatality.
Information in the table is compared to the data from both 2018 and 2019.
|Enforcement Data
|2018
|2019
|2020
|DUI Arrests
|16
|19
|17
|Speed Citations
|1,195
|874
|1,019
|Speed Warnings
|914
|785
|934
|Safety Belt – Adult Citations
|145
|105
|80
|Safety Belt – Adult Warnings
|8
|3
|8
|Safety Belt – Teen Citations
|6
|4
|2
|Safety Belt – Teen Warnings
|1
|0
|0
|Child Restraint – Citations
|19
|19
|17
|Motorist Assists
|1,410
|1,123
|801
|Crash Data
|2018
|2019
|2020
|Fatal DUI Related Crashes
|0
|0
|0
|DUI Related Fatalities
|0
|0
|0
|Non-DUI Related Fatal Crashes
|5
|2
|1
|Non-DUI Related Fatalities
|5
|5
|1
