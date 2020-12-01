Kansas Highway Patrol records 2 fatal crashes over Thanksgiving holiday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is releasing its Thanksgiving Weekend Holiday Activity Report. The reporting period for the holiday ran from 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25 through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, November 29.

The Kansas Highway Patrol worked one non-DUI related fatal crash and had one non-DUI related fatality.

Information in the table is compared to the data from both 2018 and 2019.

Enforcement Data201820192020
DUI Arrests161917
Speed Citations1,1958741,019
Speed Warnings914785934
Safety Belt – Adult Citations14510580
Safety Belt – Adult Warnings838
Safety Belt – Teen Citations642
Safety Belt – Teen Warnings100
Child Restraint – Citations191917
Motorist Assists1,4101,123801
Crash Data201820192020
Fatal DUI Related Crashes000
DUI Related Fatalities000
Non-DUI Related Fatal Crashes521
Non-DUI Related Fatalities551

