WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Homeowner Assistance Fund has officially closed, according to the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation.

The KHAF was a temporary emergency program created to help homeowners during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was established with the American Rescue Plan Act to help qualifying homeowners get current on their mortgages and avoid foreclosure.

Since the program launched in April 2022, it has provided nearly $49 million in assistance for more than 4,300 homeowners:

98 of 105 Kansas counties assisted

93% of homeowners assisted were below 100% of their area’s median income

275 mortgage servicers collaborated with KHAF

Homeowners were offered HUD housing counseling and/or legal services

Kansas distributed 96.3% of its funds by the first quarter of 2023, according to the U.S. Department of Treasury.

Foreclosure starts for the first half of 2023 were also down “significantly to just 34 percent of 2019 levels, among the lowest of all states,” according to the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation.

KHAF applicants can continue to monitor scheduled forward mortgage payments through the KHAF portal.

A list of housing counseling agencies, legal services, the Kansas foreclosure timeline, and loss mitigation options through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development can be found here.