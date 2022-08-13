WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new study that showed states where homes are selling for less than list price shows Kansas homes are selling above list price.
The study is done by RubyHome, and analyzed historical Zillow data from the previous 12 months that sold at a different amount than the list price.
Kansas came in 38th in the nation, with homes selling for 100.99% of the list price.
The study found that West Virginia is the state with the lowest sales-to-list ratio, where homes were selling for on average 97.28% of their list price.
Number three on the list was Oklahoma, where homes were selling for 98.07% on average.
This study was conducted by RubyHome, a real estate broker offering a comprehensive selection of luxury properties in California. Here is the full list:
|#
|State
|Average sales-to-list ratio
|1
|West Virginia
|97.28%
|2
|Illinois
|97.57%
|3
|Oklahoma
|98.07%
|4
|Iowa
|98.21%
|5
|Kentucky
|98.22%
|6
|Louisiana
|98.33%
|7
|Mississippi
|98.44%
|8
|Arkansas
|98.87%
|9
|Florida
|98.90%
|10
|Texas
|98.90%
|11
|Missouri
|98.92%
|12
|North Dakota
|99.11%
|13
|Alabama
|99.15%
|14
|Maryland
|99.22%
|15
|Indiana
|99.23%
|16
|South Carolina
|99.27%
|17
|Ohio
|99.28%
|18
|Wyoming
|99.32%
|19
|Tennessee
|99.36%
|20
|Hawaii
|99.39%
|21
|Georgia
|99.45%
|22
|Arizona
|99.86%
|23
|Pennsylvania
|99.92%
|24
|Delaware
|99.99%
|25
|Idaho
|100.11%
|26
|Nevada
|100.14%
|27
|New Jersey
|100.27%
|28
|North Carolina
|100.37%
|29
|Michigan
|100.59%
|30
|Minnesota
|100.61%
|31
|Oregon
|100.72%
|32
|Utah
|100.81%
|33
|Virginia
|100.82%
|34
|Colorado
|100.88%
|35
|Montana
|100.89%
|36
|Nebraska
|100.91%
|37
|New York
|100.98%
|38
|Kansas
|100.99%
|39
|Connecticut
|101.24%
|40
|South Dakota
|101.41%
|41
|Wisconsin
|101.82%
|42
|Vermont
|101.91%
|43
|California
|102.23%
|44
|Massachusetts
|102.41%
|45
|Rhode Island
|102.46%
|46
|Maine
|102.68%
|47
|New Mexico
|102.82%
|48
|Washington
|103.15%
|49
|New Hampshire
|103.17%
For more information on the study, you can visit RubyHome’s website by clicking here.