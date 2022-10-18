WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society (KHS) is once again at full capacity and hosting another $25 adoption event this weekend to help get pets adopted.

The Subaru Loves Pets Adoption Event is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the KHS, 3313 N Hillside St.

We’re SO excited for our pets to find homes, and we’re extra excited because October 22nd is #MakeADogsDay! YOU can make a dog’s day by bringing home your new furry forever friend! Kansas Humane Society

Adult dogs six months and older and kittens 11 months and older will have a $25 adoption fee.

Adoption fees cover spay/neuter surgery, microchip and age-appropriate vaccinations for each pet.

There will be no holds or dog-to-dog introductions on event days. The event excludes puppies and high-profile pets.

To view adoptable animals at the KHS and learn more about the adoption process, click here.