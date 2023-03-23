Jordan Bani-Younes from the Kansas Humane Society brought Sammie with him.

Sammie is two months old and was recently in foster care. She loves to cuddle, give kisses and is very calm. To see animals up for adoption at the Kansas Humane Society, click here.

Jordan also talked about Pancakes for Pups. It will be held Saturday, April 1, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Old Tokyo Steakhouse at 6821 W. Taft Street. Pancakes, sausage, orange juice and hot coffee will be served, with 100% of proceeds benefiting the KHS. To register, click here.