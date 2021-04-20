Kansas Humane Society receives grant from Petco Love for work with animals

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society (KHS) announced Tuesday morning a $75,000 grant investment from Petco Love, formerly known as Petco Foundation, to support their lifesaving work for animals in the Wichita area.

According to a news release, “Petco Love is a nonprofit leading change for pets nationally by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier.”

“Today, Petco Love announces an investment in the Kansas Humane Society and hundreds of other organizations as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love.

“This grant from Petco Love will help us continue to do important lifesaving work in our community,” said Emily Hurst, KHS president/CEO.

KHS provides medical care to sick and injured animals, food and shelter for homeless pets, and spay/neuter services to reduce pet overpopulation.

“This grant will go so far towards helping us save as many lives as possible and finding loving homes for pets in need,” Hurst said.

For more information about the Kansas Humane Society, visit kshumane.org, and click here to learn more about Petco Love.