Closings and Coronavirus changes
Kansas Humane Society set to open online adoptions on Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan.(KSNW)– Kansas Humane Society doing what they can during this stay at home period to insure the well-being of their furry friends. Leaders at Kansas Humane Society tell me they have been added to the Essential Services list during the Stay At Home order and will soon be able to place their animals up for adoption. As of now, the animals that were inside the location are in foster homes, where they are receiving the love and care they deserve.

However, President of KHS Mark Eby says, this Wednesday they will put three animals on their website and place them for adoption. The adoption fee will more than likely start at 50 dollars.

“But we also want to be socially responsible and make sure that we are doing the correct adoptions that we are doing it right with no contact so it is going to be a little slower process but i hope everybody will be patient with us,” said President and CEO of Kansas Humane Society, Mark Eby.

The Kansas Humane Society would also like to remind the public that they are taking donations right now. They are in need of monetary donations, dog and cat food and kitty litter.

