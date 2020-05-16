Kansas Humane Society set to open their doors on Monday 18th

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW)– The Kansas Humane Society will open it’s doors to the public this Monday the 18th. KSN’s Andrea Herrera spoke with CEO and Director of KHS this week who told her there will be several restrictions to help follow the health and safety guidelines.

One of those restrictions is they will only allow ten people inside the building at once. On Monday people will start to see more animals added to the KHS website. People can call head to put an animal on hold for 24 hours and visit them at the shelter. They can also walk in, but if there is already ten people inside the building they will be asked to wait in their car.

“We want to make sure that people can adopt during the day, so we are going to go back to normal adoptions, so we can complete the adoption if you find an animal here that you like,” said President and CEO of the Kansas Humane Society, Mark Eby.

“We are starting to slowly get back into get back to adoption operations the challenge is having only ten people in the shelter at a time and being able to produce enough adoption to get these animals out of here we don’t want them to sit here, we don’t want there to be a back up at Wichita animal services,” added Eby.

For now the adoption fee is 25 dollars, but KHS would like to remind the public that a pet is a life long commitment.

Eby also mentioned they are looking to fill ten work positions. They hope to fill these positions as quickly as possible since this typically is their busy season. On Monday they will open their doors to the public and will need help with adoptions, medical work in the clinic and more.

To apply for a job at KHS you can visit their website KSHumane.org

LATEST NEWS: