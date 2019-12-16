Breaking News
EARP in effect for Wichita
1  of  59
Closings and Delays
Abilene - USD 435 Anthony-Harper - USD 361 Attica - USD 511 Berean Academy Buhler - USD 313 Canton-Galva - USD 419 Central Plains -USD 112 Centre - USD 397 Chapman - USD 473 Chase County - USD 284 Chase-Raymond - USD 401 Cornerstone Classical - Salina Durham-Hillsboro-Lehigh - USD 410 Ell-Saline - USD 307 Ellinwood Public Schools - USD 355 Ellsworth - USD 327 Elyria Christian - McPherson Fairfield - USD 310 Goessel - USD 411 Halstead-Bentley - USD 440 Haven Public Schools - USD 312 Herington - USD 487 Hesston - USD 460 Hoisington - USD 431 Hutchinson - USD 308 Inman - USD 448 Kingman-Norwich - USD 331 Lewis - USD 502 Lincoln - USD 298 Little River - USD 444 Lyons - USD 405 Macksville - USD 351 Madison-Virgil - USD 386 Marion-Florence - USD 408 McPherson - St. Joseph Elementary McPherson - USD 418 McPherson Church of Christ Moundridge - USD 423 Newton - USD 373 Nickerson - USD 309 North Ottawa County - USD 239 Otis-Bison - USD 403 Peabody-Burns - USD 398 Pretty Prairie - USD 311 Remington-Whitewater - USD 206 Rolling Hills Zoo Rural Vista - USD 481 Salina - USD 305 Salina Area Technical College Skyline Schools - USD 438 Smoky Valley - USD 400 Solomon - USD 393 South Barber - USD 255 Southeast Of Saline - USD 306 Sterling - USD 376 Sylvan Grove - USD 299 Twin Valley - USD 240 United Methodist Church (Chapman) Waconda - USD 272

Kansas Judicial Center to open at later time due to weather

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Icy Road Sign, winter weather_147643

Snow covers part of a road sign on Mount Laguna in the mountains east of San Diego, Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2014. A blustery winter storm dumped snow and ice across the West on Wednesday, making driving treacherous in the mountains from California to the Rockies and forcing residents and party-goers in some usually sun-soaked cities […]

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Judicial Center has issued a delayed start Monday, December 16, due to inclement weather.

Cases scheduled for oral argument before the Kansas Supreme Court will be rescheduled and new dates announced.

The Office of Judicial Administration, Clerk of the Appellate Courts, and the Reporter’s office will be closed until 11 a.m.

Individual judicial chambers may open earlier at the discretion of the justice or judge. Visitors will want to call ahead if they plan to visit judicial chambers.

All activities affected by this change will be rescheduled, including meetings. Participants will be notified of new times and dates.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories