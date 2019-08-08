Kansas law enforcement has field day with hemp experts

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – One of the hottest topics in Kansas agriculture is industrial hemp. Jason Griffin, executive director of the John C. Pair Horticulture Center says nothing makes his phone blow up more than questions and excitement about industrial hemp.

Griffin, along with other officials from the Kansas Department of Agriculture hosted a “field day” on Thursday at the Pair center to address one group who hasn’t been brought up to speed on some of the rules and regulations of the Kansas hemp research project.

“Industrial hemp is alive and well in Kansas in 2019 and this is what you can expect to see, and this is what the plants look like, it was just a training event for them,” Griffin said.

Law enforcement officials from around the area got to get up close and personal with the different kinds of hemp being grown in Kansas and answer any questions they had.

“Do they ever go on any kind of background investigation?” Heath Samuels, Sheriff of Greenwood County Sheriff’s Department asked KDA officials.

They responded:

“Yeah the alternative crop research act requires that the KDA conduct state and federal background checks,” a representative answered.

Other hemp trade professionals were on hand to clear up confusion on hemp topics, like cost, growth habits and products.

Beth Crawford, executive director of the Missouri Hemp Trade Association told KSN news that one pound of 10 percent CBD can be 20 to 40 dollars depending on the base rate.

The Pair center serves as home base for the state’s hemp research project. Over a thousand cannabis plants are growing in field plots and a greenhouse on the research campus.

Watch for this story on KSN news at 10.