Kansas law students advocating for diploma privilege, against in-person exam next week

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bar Exam is next week and students and faculty from the state’s law schools are advocating for a measure that would side-step the exam.

There are safety concerns among some students, who will gather in groups to take the proctored exam on the University of Kansas campus, which currently has a “no events” policy due to coronavirus concerns. The test lasts two days and over a hundred students are registered to take the test, including students coming in from out-of-state.

Two bar examinees spoke with KSN about their concerns, but there names are not being shared out of fear of push-back.

“We want to go actually start the jobs we’ve been offered or use that bar license to find a job because we’ve got loan payments coming due in a couple months. People have families that are relying on them to support them,” one bar examinee said.

Students have been studying for the bar exam in a schedule that matches a full-time job since graduating law school several months ago, according to the students. Typically, students from Kansas’ two American Bar Association-certified schools (University of Kansas School of Law and Washburn Law School) have the option to take the bar exam in July or February.

According to a Kansas Supreme Court spokesperson, the option is available to take the test in September or February of 2021 and law school graduates may qualify to work as an attorney using a temporary permit before taking the bar exam.

But the unknowns of the virus and growing number of cases in Kansas is troubling some students.

“What we’re asking for is for them to institute what is called diploma privilege. It’s the concept that because you graduated from an accredited law school and passed the character and fitness requirements…you are a licensed attorney in the state. It’s something that’s been in place in the state of Wisconsin for years now and they’ve never had a regular bar exam for graduates of their in-state law schools,” bar examinee said.

The Kansas Board of Law Examiners serves as the testing division for the Kansas Supreme Court. KSN asked what kind of precautions will be available to the students and proctors taking the exam.