Kansas lawmakers begin town hall meetings on redistricting

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators have begun five days of town hall meetings on redrawing the state’s political boundaries.

Their first three sessions Monday came ahead of the release of the census data they need to do the job and with Republicans facing accusations that they are rushing the hearings.

The House and Senate redistricting committees had meetings scheduled Monday in Manhattan, Salina and Hays and a total of 14 events across the state through Friday.

Democrats have complained the GOP-controlled Legislature is stifling participation by scheduling the hearings over just five days. Republicans say the meetings are just a first step.

Census data for cities and counties is to be released Thursday.