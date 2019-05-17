Kansas lawmakers: Constitutional amendment more likely than tougher abortion restrictions

Abortion bills are commonplace in the Kansas legislature.

“The five years I’ve been here there’s always been an abortion-related bill of some sort, nothing like we’re seeing in the news reports today but there’s always some issues, we’re either clarifying or changing a law,” said Representative Fred Patton, a Republican from Topeka.

Lawmakers will have the option to pass tougher regulations like others are doing.

“I don’t know that we go the direction that we’ve seen in these other states yet, I think those are being set up to have the U.S. Supreme Court to make a decision and since those cases will be pending, I don’t know if Kansas will want to jump in that fight as well,” said Patton.

Other lawmakers agree.

“If they go too far, if they do something crazy like Alabama does, where you’re criminalizing women and doctors with 99 year prison sentences, that’s the kind of thing that goes too far and is too extreme for most Kansans, and if they try something like that, I think we could defeat that,” said House Minority Leader Tom Sawyer, a Democrat from Wichita.

This year, Kansas lawmakers only took up one abortion bill on both chamber floors. It would have required providers to tell patients that their abortion could be reversible. It was vetoed by the governor.

Last month the State Supreme Court ruled that abortions are a constitutional right. Legislators say that is the more likely target for Republican leadership to look at.

“I think next year we’ll see them address a constitutional amendment based on what the court ruling we had in April,” said Sawyer.

“That will simply be a decision for the legislature to place on the ballot, it will be something that the people of Kansas will have to vote on,” said Patton.

The constitutional amendment would be put to a statewide vote.