Kansas lawmakers pass funding hike, school ‘choice’ proposal

Kansas state Rep. Rui Xu, D-Westwood, holds his 18-month-old daughter, Astra, during a break in the House’s work, Friday, May 7, 2021, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Lawmakers are working late as they tried to finish their business for the year. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators have approved a bipartisan measure boosting education spending while also making more students eligible for private school scholarships.

The Republican-controlled Senate approved the measure, 35-4. The GOP-controlled House passed it, 107-9, sending the package of dollars and policy changes to Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. The governor signaled that she would sign the bill by publicly taking credit for it.

Legislators had to pass the bill to complete the next state budget, and it contained a 5.3% increase in aid to the state’s 286 school districts, to $5.2 billion. It also expands a program that gives tax credits for donations to funds that provide private-school scholarships.