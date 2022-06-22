KANSAS (KSNW) – Wednesday morning, President Joe Biden asked congress to support him in suspending the federal gas tax for three months as prices continue to rise around the country.

If congress approves the gas tax holiday, it would save you 18 cents per gallon, but are lawmakers on board and will it help?

Two Kansas lawmakers had mixed reactions. One said that any price reduction would help Kansans. However, the other said this is not solving the real problem at hand.

“The real solution on the gas prices is we need to have more supply, and we need to have the ability to provide people with the energy and the power that we need,” said Representative Ron Estes (R-Kan.).

Calling it a gimmick, Estes said the federal gas tax vacation would not drive down gas prices if demand continues.

“When you try to price fix a commodity that people use, it just doesn’t work. We’ve seen that over and over again throughout history through that process,” said Estes.

Congresswoman Sharice Davids (D-Kan.) has been pushing for this tax vacation for months.

“We need to be using every tool in our toolbox to get relief to folks as quickly as possible while we’re working on, of course, continuing to work on to long term,” said Davids.

Senators Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) have spoken out against the gas tax holiday. Moran calls it a trivial attempt to address a serious issue, and Marshall calls the president’s announcement a farce.

An economist at Wichita State University said while it could help, it’s a quick fix.

“It isn’t addressing the underlying issue of limited supply and fairly high demand. It’s like a band aid being put on the bigger problem,” said Dr. Ted Bolema, the Executive Director of the Institute of the Study of Economic Growth for the Barton School of Business at Wichita State University.

Bolema said if the gas tax vacation does pass through congress it would slightly benefit consumers and the refineries.