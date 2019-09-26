Kansas lawmakers react to impeachment inquiry against President Trump

WASHINGTON (KSNW) – Republican lawmakers from Kansas are sharing their reactions following the recent developments from Washington into the formal impeachment inquiry launched against President Donald Trump.

“It’s going to be a big distraction,” said Rep. Ron Estes, a Republican from District 4.

Congressman Estes says the impeachment inquiry can affect Kansans.

“Instead of focusing on things Kansans care about, that’s important for folks in Kansas and important for folks in the country like the USMCA deal, focusing on health care cost,” he said.

U.S. Senator Pat Roberts’ office sent KSN’s Tiffany Lane a statement with his reaction to the impeachment inquiry.

It reads: “The left doesn’t want Donald Trump to be president. That is their sole focus. I want to work on free trade, better health care and child nutrition improvements. That’s what will help people in Kansas. The rest of this is political theater.”

And U.S. Senator Roger Marshall does not believe there will be bipartisan support for the impeachment inquiry to go the distance.

“Absolutely not,” he said. “I have not heard one Republican on the House that thinks there’s any type of ground for impeachment here. We want to focus on solving problems for Americans.”

Congresswoman Sharice Davids says she supports a “first step” toward impeaching Trump.