KANSAS (KSNW) – On Monday, a draft of The Supreme Court’s opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade was leaked. On Tuesday, its authenticity was confirmed. This sent the nation into a spiral as this 1973 decision protects the federal right to abortion, a highly controversial topic.

This does not mean that the law would be overturned immediately. Justices are allowed to change their vote before a formal ruling. If this federal policy is changed, it would be up to the state to regulate or outright abortion. Over 20 states have already signaled that they would ban abortion.

Some Kansas lawmakers have spoken out, presenting their opinions on the possible overturn.

U.S. Senator Rodger Marshall, M.D. (R-Kan.) said in a news release:

This is an egregious attack on the institution of the Supreme Court. For someone to leak this document and the press to be complicit in the leak undermines the legitimacy of the Supreme Court. But, we shouldn’t be surprised because that’s what Democrats do all of the time when they don’t like the outcome: They don’t like the outcome of votes in the Senate so they want to get rid of the filibuster; they don’t like the outcome of the balance of power in the Senate so they want to make Puerto Rico and D.C. states; they don’t like the way the elections go so they want to federalize them and deny states’ rights to run their own elections. All the while, the media is complicit – they help them do their bidding.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) sent out two posts to Twitter regarding the leak:

Leaking a draft opinion of the Supreme Court is a flagrant breach of its deliberative process and an attempt to intimidate justices and damage the court’s judicial independence. I support the Chief Justice’s probe to investigate this leak and hold this individual accountable.

As we await the official ruling, I will continue to defend the unborn and give them a voice in the legislative process. The work to protect the unborn must be determined by the democratic process and not unelected judges.

Congressman Jake LaTurner (R-Kan.) released a statement on Facebook and Twitter:

The lives of 63 million unborn babies have tragically ended since Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided. If the draft decision holds true, overturning Roe will be a monumental win for the unborn babies of our nation. Sadly, it will not solve our issue in Kansas. We must pass the Value Them Both Amendment to ensure our state does not become a hub for unlimited abortions. Although this is welcome news, it comes from an unacceptable leak that threatens the integrity of the Supreme Court. Those responsible must be held accountable for their breach of protocol and tradition.

Representative Sharice Davids (D-Kan.) released her opinion on Twitter:

We’re on the cusp of a major setback. The House stood up to protect women’s freedom to make choices about their health care. The Senate needs to do the same.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt (R-Kan.) issued the following statement in a news release: