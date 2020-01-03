Kansas lawmakers respond to Baghdad airstrike

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW)- Lawmakers around the country are sounding off in reaction to the airstrike that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and will deploy thousands of troops in response.

Representative Ron Estes released this statement:

“America and the world are undeniably better off without the terrorist Qassem Soleimani. I support President Trump, Secretary Pompeo and our armed forces for taking decisive action in response to Iran’s provocations of our national security, sending a strong message to anyone else seeking to harm Americans and our allies. I applaud this administration’s leadership and will continue to make sure our troops are prepared to respond to any threat around the world.”

Representative Roger Marshall released this statement:

“President Trump was completely and totally justified in carrying out this strike against General Soleimani, a terrorist and evil butcher responsible for the deaths of literally hundreds of Americans. This President is a decisive leader who puts America’s interests and her people first, not last. Instead of billions in cash payments, this administration will not bend the knee to thugs. Congratulations and thank you for a job well done to U.S. military personnel and the U.S. leadership team. America is safer today than yesterday.”

Senator Jerry Moran released this statement:

“Qassem Soleimani was a perpetrator of death and directly responsible for thousands of deaths in the Middle East, including the lives of many American soldiers. This strike was based on intelligence indicating an imminent threat to American lives, and I applaud the work of our brave servicemembers and intelligence officers in carrying out this mission. The threat from Iran remains significant and it is imperative we ensure the safety of all Americans not just in Iraq, but in the Middle East and around the globe.”

Not all Kansas lawmakers have publicly commented or posted on social media about the airstrike.

Senator Pat Roberts spoke publicly about the airstrike. He said, “You can’t sit back and do nothing.”

KSN reached out to military officials at Fort Riley who said no soldiers or airmen assigned there will deploy in support of this mission at this time.