Kansas lawmakers respond to weekend shooting at Kansas City bar

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas lawmakers are responding to a weekend shooting in Kansas City Kansas that killed 4 people.
Governor Laura Kelly tweeted that her thoughts were with the family and friends of the victims. She continued saying she’s closely monitoring the situation with the help of local law enforcement.
Senator Jerry Moran tweeting out that he’s praying for the victims and their families.
Senator Pat Roberts also tweeting support.He says he and his wife are praying for those affected.
