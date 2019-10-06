Kansas lawmakers respond to weekend shooting at Kansas City bar

News

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas lawmakers are responding to a weekend shooting in Kansas City Kansas that killed 4 people.

Governor Laura Kelly tweeted that her thoughts were with the family and friends of the victims. She continued saying she’s closely monitoring the situation with the help of local law enforcement.

Senator Jerry Moran tweeting out that he’s praying for the victims and their families.

Senator Pat Roberts also tweeting support.He says he and his wife are praying for those affected.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories