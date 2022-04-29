ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — As emergency services and first responders are working to assess damage and reunite families after a tornado tore through parts of Sedgwick and Butler Counties, Kansas lawmakers and officials have made statements regarding the damage.

Rep. Ron Estes stated his gratitude in a tweet.

“There’s a lot of damage in our area tonight following severe weather and tornadoes,” Estes said in a tweet. “Susan and I are praying for all those impacted, and we’re grateful for the first responders assisting our community.”

Sen. Jerry Moran also tweeted his support for first responders and emergency services.

“Praying for everyone’s safety in Andover and Wichita. I am monitoring the situation and receiving reports on the tornado damage. Please take cover as there are more storms across Kansas,” Moran said.

Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple has been in constant communication with emergency services, providing updates on his Facebook page on what has been happening.

UPDATE: Chief Moore has informed us that Sedgwick County Emergency Operations Center has been activated to assist Andover. All Wichita Police Command have been directed to assist with emergency management. PLEASE stay off the streets if possible for our emergency vehicles. PLEASE stay safe, respect the warnings and have a plan of action in case another tornado touches down. Chels & I are praying for the people of Andover & our first responders. MORE UPDATES (continuous, I’ll post as I hear more):I’m hearing roads in Andover are closed to traffic. Please stay put if you can. Lots of large hail throughout our area. Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple

Andover YMCA was hit hard, but is reporting no known injuries (Thank God).Just got off the phone with Wichita City Manager Layton. He informed me Wichita Fire Dept Chief Snow is leading the City post at the Emergency Operations Center. Around 50-100 structures are damaged. Layton reached out to Andover’s City Manager to offer help in the coming days.

United Way has staff working on emergency response. Give them a follow to stay informed on how to help. Also, A shelter has been opened at St. Vincent Catholic Church in Andover.

Gov. Laura Kelly issued a State of Emergency Disaster Declaration in response to the storms, also releasing this statement:

“We have learned from past experience that we can’t wait for the storm to hit before we respond. By taking these steps early we are able to more quickly react when the counties ask for assistance.”