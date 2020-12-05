Kansas Leadership Center inspiring people to find solutions to ‘Beat the Virus’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A promise of a COVID-19 vaccine on the horizon is relieving news for many. Meanwhile, the Kansas Leadership Center is launching a new initiative to slow the spread now.

“We need Kansans to step up and do their part, even just a little bit more as we head through the winter,” said Ed O’Malley, President and C.E.O. of the Kansas Leadership Center.

The project is called Kansas Beats the Virus. They will be facilitating Zoom meetings among groups throughout the Sunflower State.

“Everyday Kansans coming together, getting creative, coming up with solutions that work for their local area and slowing the spread of this virus,” O’Malley said.

It’s free to sign up and only takes one hour of your time. KLC’s goal is to host a thousand virtual meetings by the end of the year.

“They do have a role in solving this problem. You can try to pin it on a particular industry or group of people to solve the problems but at the end of the day we all recognize that this is a universal problem. We all have a part of the solution,” said Andrew Gough, Owner of Reverie Coffee Roasters.

There are funds set aside to help support any ideas that are created in the meetings.

If you need an extra push to sign-up, there’s a cash incentive for each meeting connected to a non-profit.

“Worst thing that can happen is you’ll make 500 bucks,” Gough said.

GLSEN is one of the non-profits signed up to participate in the meetings.

Chapter director, Liz Hamor, saying while it is not the reason they signed up the incentive can go a long way, “Our annual fundraiser brought in less than half; which we had no idea what to expect doing it all virtually. So any funds like this that support the non-profits is lovely.”

KLC says so far more than 100 meetings have been scheduled.

If you are interested in signing up or learning more you can click here.

