Closings and Delays
Wallace County Schools - USD 241

Kansas man accused of selling fake Tide detergent sentenced to probation

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KSN file photo

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man accused of selling fake Tide laundry detergent has been fined $1,000 and sentenced to a year of probation.

The Kansas attorney general’s office said 44-year-old Brian Glenn, of Baldwin City, was sentenced after pleading guilty last week to one misdemeanor count of counterfeiting.

The state previously dismissed a felony counterfeiting charge just before the case was set to go to trial, citing the need for further testing of the laundry soap.

In 2016, law enforcement agents and Procter & Gamble representatives raided Glenn’s home.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories