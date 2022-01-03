Kansas man charged with killing mother, another man

FORT SCOTT, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas man has been charged with the murder of his mother and another man.

The Bourbon County Prosecutor’s Office charged 23-year-old Dawson Mitchell, of Fort Scott, with two counts of first-degree murder, as well as being a felon in possession of a weapon, an aggravated weapons charge and two theft counts.

The murder charges are for his mother, 48-year-old Melissa Mitchell, and 53-year-old Leonard Zimmerman.

Their bodies were found at their home on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

Dawson Mitchell was arrested the next day.

It is unknown what provoked the fatal shootings.