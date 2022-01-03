Kansas man charged with killing mother, another man

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: KBI)

FORT SCOTT, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas man has been charged with the murder of his mother and another man.

The Bourbon County Prosecutor’s Office charged 23-year-old Dawson Mitchell, of Fort Scott, with two counts of first-degree murder, as well as being a felon in possession of a weapon, an aggravated weapons charge and two theft counts.

The murder charges are for his mother, 48-year-old Melissa Mitchell, and 53-year-old Leonard Zimmerman.

Their bodies were found at their home on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

Dawson Mitchell was arrested the next day.

It is unknown what provoked the fatal shootings.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories