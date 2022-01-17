Kansas man dead after truck is hit by train on Monday

OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – One man is dead after driving in front of a train in Osage County on Monday.

According to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, at 2:24 p.m. on Jan. 17 near the 3300 block of SW Wannamaker Rd. a Chevy pickup was driving westbound through a field parallel to a train track. The Chevy then turned north out of the field and, for an unknown reason, did not stop at the railroad crossing and was struck by a BNSF Railway train.

The driver of the Chevy, identified as Patrick J. Harsch, 51, of Lebo, Kansas, died in the wreck. The BNSF train operator was unharmed.