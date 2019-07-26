Kansas man dies after early morning bicycle accident

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – A Great Bend man dies from injuries suffered after he was hit by a vehicle on his bicycle early this morning.

The accident occurred Friday morning at approximately 6:00 am near the 1500 block of 2nd street south.

Eliesel Cartagena, 42-years-old, was riding a bicycle westbound on 2nd street.

Allegedly, Cartagena turned in front of a Dodge pickup near Hubbard street causing the vehicle to strike him, knocking him from his bicycle.

Cartagena was transported to the University of Kansas Health System Great Bend Campus by a local fire department ambulance where he later succumb to his injuries from the accident.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and no arrests have been made at this time.

The accident investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact Great Bend Police at 620-793-4120 or Crime Stoppers at 620-792-1300