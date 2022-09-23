STANLEY, N.D., (KSNW) — A Liberal, Kansas, man has died from injuries he sustained in an oil rig explosion in North Dakota on Sept. 2.

Oscar Gilberto “la Borre” Gandara, 37, of Liberal, Kansas, died Sept. 15 from injuries he suffered in the drilling rig accident, according to his obituary.

A GoFundMe has been set up to raise money for Gandara’s family. He was born in Rosales, Mexico. He is survived by his wife and two daughters, according to his obituary.

The blast and fire happened Sept. 2 near Stanley. According to authorities, the fire was contained to the site location. Emergency crews from Stanley and New Town, North Dakota, were among those responding to the scene.

The Associated Press reports that three people were injured in the explosion. Federal, state and local investigators in northwest North Dakota are looking into the cause of the explosion and fire.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.