Kansas man helping nurses in New York

A Hutchinson native is doing what he can to help those on the front lines of Covid-19.

Scott Sloyer is originally from Hutchinson, Kansas but now lives in Kansas City. He and his station heard the need from a staffing agency to help nurses and left for New York last Thursday. They are now stationed at a hotel in making sure hundreds of nurses have access to food, transportation and safety equipment.

Sloyer calls the nurses warriors, especially after learning how difficult their jobs are.

They have had long days. I have gotten to know a few of them and ask, ‘how was your day? I lost 12. Today, I have lost nine. Everybody is just trying their best.'”, Sloyer said.

Sloyer plans on staying in New york for forty more days, but if his help is still needed – he may extend his trip.