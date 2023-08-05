WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Danville, Kansas, man was killed Saturday morning in a car-train crash in Harper County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 7 a.m. on NE 80th Ave. north of Danville.

James Robb, 81, was driving southbound while a train was heading eastbound. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crossing arm was down and Robb drove through the crossing arm, hitting the side of the train.

Robb’s car, a Ford F-150, entered the east ditch and overturned. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.