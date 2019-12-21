Kansas man sentenced for molesting 2 girls for 4 years

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 51-year-old Maize man was sentenced to life in prison without parole for 25 years for molesting two girls over four years.

Gene Cusick was sentenced Friday for two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child. He pleaded guilty in October.

Prosecutors said Cusick molested the two girls between August 2014 and October 2018.

The two girls both told their mothers that Cusick had molested them when he was watching them for the parents.

In each case, Cusick connected with the parents by telling them his 10-year-old daughter died in a go-cart crash. Detectives determined that the claim was false.

