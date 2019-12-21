WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 51-year-old Maize man was sentenced to life in prison without parole for 25 years for molesting two girls over four years.
Gene Cusick was sentenced Friday for two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child. He pleaded guilty in October.
Prosecutors said Cusick molested the two girls between August 2014 and October 2018.
The two girls both told their mothers that Cusick had molested them when he was watching them for the parents.
In each case, Cusick connected with the parents by telling them his 10-year-old daughter died in a go-cart crash. Detectives determined that the claim was false.
LATEST STORIES:
- 6 die in Las Vegas apartment building fire; 13 injured
- Anonymous donor drops coin worth $1,500 in Salvation Army kettle for 21st year in a row
- Former police officer sentenced to life for child sex crimes
- Man pleads guilty in strangulation death at Topeka motel
- Kansas man sentenced for molesting 2 girls for 4 years