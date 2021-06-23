Kansas man sentenced for stealing from Kansas Medical Center

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A 50-year-old Lenexa man has been sentenced to two years in prison after stealing more than $556,000 from the University of Kansas Medical Center.

Prosecutors said Michael Tae Kim Ahlers also stole money from the KUMC Research Institute and the KU Endowment. Ahlers pleaded guilty in February to bank fraud and filing a false tax return. As part of his sentence, he was ordered to pay $680,000 in restitution.

Ahlers was an administrative officer of the KUMC Occupational Therapy Education Department between 2009 and 2015. Federal prosecutors say he spent the money on gambling, vacations, golf club memberships and sports tickets.