Kansas man whose case divided hometown pleads guilty

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Image courtesy of The Associated Press

HOLTON, Kan. (AP) — A man whose rape case has divided his small northeast Kansas town has struck a plea deal with prosecutors that will likely put him in prison for 10 years.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that 26-year-old Jacob C. Ewing of Holton pleaded guilty Friday in Jackson County District Court to two counts of aggravated sexual battery.

Jackson County Attorney Shawna Miller said in a news release that both sides agreed to accept in the plea agreement a sentence of 10 years incarceration in one case and two years, eight months, in the other case. Both would run at the same time. Sentencing is scheduled for June 18.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories