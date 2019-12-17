Kansas man whose granddaughter died bonds out of jail

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas man whose 4-year-old granddaughter from Nebraska died is out of jail after a judge reduced his bond.
Timothy Funk Sr., of Silver Lake, is charged with first-degree murder in the July death of his granddaughter at his Silver Lake home. WIBW-TV reports a judge on Friday lowered Funk’s bond to $75,000 and he was released from jail soon after.
Court documents indicate the girl, Brandy Lee Funk, of Beatrice, Nebraska, died in July from carbon monoxide poisoning after a gas-powered generator in a garage was left on all night.
