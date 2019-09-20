Kansas moms take the plunge, use traveling toilet to raise money for schools

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (KSNW) – A group of Belle Plaine parents is using their creative wits to raise money for the schools in town.

“It’s different and that’s kind of what we are going for, that shock factor,” said Belle Plaine Education Foundation member Angie George.

George has two children in the Belle Plaine school district. She said her kids are often tasked with raising money for school or sports teams.

“It is tough. You want to support everybody and the funds sometimes just aren’t there,” she said. “Every fundraiser kind of gets lost in the next and so I was just googling, we need something that kind of stands out.”

That’s when George came up with the traveling toilet idea.

“This is our golden throne,” George laughed.

How it works:

The Belle Plaine Education Foundation places the toilet outside different community member’s homes. The homeowner can then pay $10 to remove it, $20 to send it to a friend or $30 to sent it to a friend and keep the toilet from coming back.

“That’s the whole idea of this is just get the community together and just have some fun, so I hope they have somebody in mind who is going to get it next and it just kind of grows and blows up from there. That’s all we want is fun,” George said.

The Belle Plaine Middle School principal was the first recipient of the traveling toilet on Monday.

“I heard they were going to do this, but I didn’t think it was going to come out to my house. I feel real honored to be the first one to get it,” said Morey Balzer.

Balzer said he is debating on paying the $30 to get toilet insurance. He said for now he is eager to pass the throne onto someone else.

“Just smile, grin and bear it and pay your $20,” he said.

The toilet stays in each yard for about 24 hours. The fundraiser will continue from home-to-home so long as people continue to pay and play along.

The proceeds all go to schools in Belle Plaine.