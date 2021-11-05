Kansas National Guard to help pay tribute to veterans

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Over the next week, Kansans will be showing their support for veterans as the country celebrates Veterans Day.

The men and women of the Kansas National Guard will take part in more than a dozen of the events around the state. The Kansas Adjutant General’s Office shared this schedule of events that will include the Guard.

Saturday, Nov. 6

El Dorado — Soldiers of the 226th Engineer Company will take part in the Celebration of Freedom parade. The parade steps off from Gordy Park, 300 S. Gordy, at 11 a.m.

Emporia — Soldiers of Company A, 1st Battalion, 635th Armor and the Kansas Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion will support the Freedom Fest Expo with a static display of military equipment, a climbing wall and information booth at All Veterans Memorial Park, 933 S. Commercial St.

Lawrence — The Kansas National Guard will provide a variety of military vehicles for static display outside the football stadium for the Salute to Service event at the KU-KSU game.

Topeka — Brig. Gen. John Rueger, Joint Forces Headquarters-Kansas will be the Grand Marshal for the annual Sunflower Salute Veterans Day Parade. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. at 10th St. and Kansas Ave.

Wichita — Soldiers from the 635th Regional Support Group, Recruiting and Retention Battalion, and the 170th Maintenance Company will take part in the Veterans Day parade. The parade will begin at 11 a.m., starting at the corner of Central and Main.

Sunday, Nov. 7

Topeka — Sgt. Maj. Jeremy Byers, command historian, will be the flag bearer for a Veterans Day commemoration at noon in Gage Park, 10th Ave., and Gage Blvd.

Tuesday, Nov. 9

LeRoy — Sgt. 1st Class Bruce Curry, assistant battalion operations sergeant, 891st Engineer Battalion, will be the guest speaker at a Veterans Day ceremony at Southern Coffey County High School, 1010 N Main. A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter provided by the 1st Battalion, 108th Aviation will be on static display prior to the start of the ceremony. The ceremony begins at 10 a.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 10

Concordia — Soldiers of the 997th Brigade Support Battalion will provide a color guard for the Cloud County Veterans Day Appreciation ceremony at Cloud County Community College, 2221 Campus Drive.

Overland Park — There will be a Veterans Day commemoration at Paige Field, West 117th St. on the Sprint campus from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. A UH-60 Blackhawk Hawk helicopter from the 1st Battalion, 108th Aviation will be on static display along with a Bradley Fighting Vehicle from the 1st Battalion, 635th Armored Regiment. Soldiers from the Recruiting and Retention Battalion will be on site to provide information about the Kansas National Guard.

Thursday, Nov. 11

Clifton — Capt. Randall Fish, commander, 995th Maintenance Company, will be the guest speaker at a Veterans Day parade and ceremony beginning at 2 p.m. on Main Street.

Emporia — Soldiers of Company A, 1st Battalion, 635th Armor, driving an M1A2 Abrams tank, will take part in the annual Veterans Day parade, beginning at 9:30 a.m. from 4th and Commercial St. Brig. Gen. Michael Venerdi, director of the Joint Staff, Joint Forces Headquarters, will ride in the parade in a High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System vehicle from the 2nd Battalion, 130th Field Artillery. He will also be the guest speaker for an 11 a.m. ceremony at the All Veterans Memorial at Soden’s Grove, 1000 S Commercial St.

Leavenworth — The 35th Infantry Division, in conjunction with 169th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, will be providing several pieces of military equipment to participate in the Leavenworth County Veterans Day Parade in downtown Leavenworth. Event will take place 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Salina — Soldiers of the Regional Training Site-Maintenance will provide a flag detail and participate in a flag-raising ceremony and cannon salute at Salina Area Technical College, 2562 Centennial Road, at 9:30 a.m.

Valley Falls — Sgt. Maj. Jeremy Byers, command historian, will be the guest speaker for a Veterans Day commemoration at 2 p.m. in Valley Falls Memorial Park, 1001 19th St.

Friday, Nov. 12

McLouth — Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Haney, Recruiting and Retention Battalion, will be the guest speaker at a ceremony honoring local veterans. The event will take place Nov. 12, 9 a.m., in the McLouth High School gymnasium, 217 Summit Street.