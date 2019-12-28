Kansas officials: Clay Center pork plant to issue recall

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas health officials say a voluntary recall of several pork products produced in Clay Center will be issued on Monday because of possible listeria contamination.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said in a news release Saturday that Clay Center Locker Plant will issue the recall for any ready-to-eat product including smoked pork loins, ham hocks and smoked ham from the plant produced on Nov. 21.

The department is urging the public not to consume any of the products, including those bought at the retail counter in the plant and hams that were delivered to the Future Farmers of America Clay Center and Chapman chapters.

