Kansas patrol has no record to release on lawmaker’s arrest

Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop, R-Wichita, follows a discussion during a meeting of fellow GOP senators Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Suellentrop is stepping away from most of his duties as majority leader following his arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence and attempting to flee law enforcement. (AP Photo/Andy Tsubasa Field)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas Highway Patrol official says it does not have a document it can make public on last week’s arrest of a legislative leader on suspicion of driving under the influence and attempting to flee law enforcement.

The patrol’s general counsel said Thursday that it is not required to file an offense report with a public front page for alleged DUI incidents.

The patrol’s Capitol Police arrested Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop early March 16 on Interstate 70 near downtown Topeka after his SUV was reported traveling the wrong way.

The Wichita Republican went to jail but was released when a judge said there was insufficient evidence for his arrest.