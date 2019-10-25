Kansas Police Dog Association hosts K-9 training in El Dorado

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – Law enforcement officers and K-9’s have descended upon Butler County this week. 30 officers and their police dogs from agencies around the state participated in the three day conference covering patrol training such as searching for suspects and drug detection.

In one of the scenarios, Greenwood County K-9 Gilo combs an old warehouse with his handler sniffing out any drugs. The goal of the training is to keep K-9’s like Gilo sharp with detecting the odors of different narcotics.

“My dog’s currently trained in the odor of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, ecstasy and all other derivatives,” said Deputy Michael Baumgardner with Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office.

As the 2-year-old German Shepherd and Belgian Malinois mix strengthens his skills, in return, he’s training his handler on how to read his reactions.

“With my canine, when he gives a final indication which is the sit and stare at the source, it’s when he’s located the actual source of the odor,” said Deputy Baumgardner.

This is Gilo’s first KPDA fall conference as he’s only been on the streets for four months. They’ll take what they learned here and use it to become a better crime fighting team.

“We’re still new together so we’re still trying to form that bond and trying to get used to reading each other but overall he’s done excellent,” said Deputy Baumgardner