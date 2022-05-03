LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) — The Archdiocese of Kansas City suspended a Kansas priest accused of sexually abusing a child.

The archdiocese said it pulled Father Michael Scully from having contact with the public when it learned of the alleged abuse, pending the results of an investigation and an internal review.

Last week, his suspension was announced in the Kansas City Kansas archdiocesan publication, The Leaven.

The archdiocese notified law enforcement of the report and is providing support to the alleged victim.

According to the diocese, Father Scully denies the allegation and is cooperating fully.

The accusation comes from Scully’s time outside of the Archdiocese.

Scully has served as a high school administrator, youth pastor and priest at St. John the Evangelist Parish in Lawrence, Holy Family Parish in Eudora, and Haskell Indian Nations University Catholic Campus Center in Lawrence.

He also served the Salina, Kansas, diocese, working at St. Joseph’s parish and headed Thomas More Prep-Marian High School in Hays, Kansas.

The Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas said it takes all allegations of misconduct by church personnel seriously. It asks anyone with knowledge about any misconduct by any church volunteer, employee, or clergy member to contact local authorities and then make a report through the archdiocese confidential report line at (913) 647-3051 or online at archkck.org/reportabuse.