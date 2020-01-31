Kansas prison dental instructor convicted on 1 of 6 charges for molesting female inmates

This Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 photo shows Thomas Co in Shawnee County District Court in Topeka, Kan., on Thursday Jan. 30, 2020. The former prison dental instructor in Kansas accused of molesting six female inmates he was teaching to make dentures has been convicted on one of six charges against him. A Shawnee County District Court jury on Thursday found 73-year-old Thomas Co guilty of one count of unlawful sexual relations with an inmate and acquitted him of five other charges. (Evert Nelson/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A jury convicted a former Kansas prison dental instructor Thursday on one of six charges that he molested female inmates.

On Thursday, a Shawnee County jury found Thomas Co guilty of unlawful sexual relations with an inmate and not guilty on five other counts.

Prosecutors alleged Co molested six female inmates at the Topeka Correctional Facility between 2011 and 2018 while teaching them how to make dentures.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the conviction came on a charge related to a woman whose complaints in January 2017 prompted an internal investigation that concluded Co should be fired.