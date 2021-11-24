Kansas regulators question Evergy’s plans through 2025

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW/AP) — Kansas energy regulators are asking Evergy whether billions of dollars in planned energy projects will lead to unnecessary rate increases.

The electric corporation services roughly 1.6 million people in Kansas and Missouri, which leads regulators to believe that there might be problems sustaining prices over the next few years.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the Kansas Corporation Commission on Tuesday ordered Evergy to explain $10.4 billion in expenditures it plans through 2025.

The state’s chief utility regulator issued the order after a months-long review of a “sustainability transformation plan” that Evergy announced last year. Evergy has said the plan is needed to improve the reliability of its electric service and to better position the company for the future.

Others argue that the plan is designed to boost the company’s stock value to benefit a big stockholder.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.