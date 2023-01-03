PITTSBURG, Kan. (KSNF/KODE) — A 14-year-old girl who ran away from home is back with her family, and her 18-year-old boyfriend is under arrest after police say he stole his mom’s car and was hiding the girl.

Two days after Christmas, the Pittsburg Police Department (PPD) took a report of a stolen car from a woman who said her 18-year-old son took the vehicle without permission.

The following day PPD received a tip that a 14-year-old runaway from Ft. Scott was possibly in the area with the 18-year-old. The two were reportedly involved in a dating relationship.

Then, on New Year’s Eve, officers with PPD found a vehicle they say matched the stolen car’s description. That’s where they say they found the 14-year-old runaway hiding in the trunk.

Police took the girl into custody for juvenile processing, and the car was returned to the 18-year-old’s mother.

On Monday, Jan. 2, police located the 18-year-old at his mother’s house in Pittsburg and arrested him for felony contributing to a child’s misconduct or deprivation. He is currently held without bond in the Crawford County Jail.