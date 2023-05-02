DOUGLASS, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas man who died serving the country during Pearl Harbor is finally home. He was laid to rest on Tuesday (over 80 years later) with full military honors.

Navy Seaman 2nd Class Floyd F. Clifford (Courtesy: Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency)

Navy Seaman 2nd Class Floyd F. Clifford was 20 years old when Japanese aircraft attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. The ship Floyd was stationed on capsized and killed 429 crewmembers, including Floyd.

Navy personnel spent two and a half years recovering the crew’s remains. In 1947, the American Graves Registration Service was given the job of identifying those who died. In 2015, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency exhumed the unidentified sailors for analysis using modern forensic technology. Scientists have slowly been identifying the sailors, including Floyd.

Rear Admiral Terry Eddinger says these services not only recognize people who served and honor those who gave their lives to protect the country but give closure for family members who never thought they would get it.

“This is somebody who volunteered for the Navy at a time we knew we were going to war. He was a volunteer. He wanted to serve his country, and he did,” said Eddinger.

Floyd grew up in Mulvane, but he was born and buried in Douglass.

“I was absolutely overwhelmed,” said Melba Clifford Nowakowski, Floyd’s sister.

A homecoming no one expected.

Floyd Clifford laid to rest (KSN Photo)

“I am just so grateful to the U.S. Navy and the POW/MIA people who work diligently to find my brother’s remains,” said Melba.

Surrounded by strangers and family, most of which never met Floyd.

“Any time I can support a Kansan coming home to their final resting place, I’ll be here,” said Master Sergeant Jerry Gardinier, who attended the service

“This is something way bigger than themselves. You know, it’s a person that went off to fight, died doing that, and they’ve been missing all this time,” said Eddinger.

It all happened after a family member reached out to the Navy to find out information on Floyd. That’s when the family found out Floyd’s remains had been exumed and identified

“It’s a marvelous wonderful thing,” said Melba.

Melba has been to Pearl Harbor and other memorials many times, but Tuesday’s service in Douglass was different than the rest.

“I never realized there would be this kind of ceremony. My my my,” said Melba.