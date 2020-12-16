Kansas school, sheriff sued over officer’s sexual abuse

PLEASANTON, Kan. (AP) — A former Kansas high school student sexually abused by her school’s resource officer is suing the former sheriff and school for not stopping the abuse.

The Kansas City Star reports the plaintiff on Monday filed a federal lawsuit against Linn County’s former sheriff and the Pleasanton Unified School District 344.

Former Deputy Sheriff David Huggins pleaded guilty to aggravated indecent liberties with a child in January 2019 for his abuse of the victim beginning in 2017.

She was 15 when he impregnated her. He was 44. Huggins was sentenced to more than 15 years for the crime.

